Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 1,087.1% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LMGDF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

