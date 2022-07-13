Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 1,087.1% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LMGDF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275. Lumina Gold has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.
About Lumina Gold (Get Rating)
