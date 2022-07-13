M. Kraus & Co Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $721.33 and its 200 day moving average is $873.79. The company has a market cap of $724.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $870.70.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.