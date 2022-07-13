Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mabuchi Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of MBUMY opened at $6.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. Mabuchi Motor has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive appliances, light electric vehicles, office equipment, precision and office equipment, home appliances and power tools, and car AV equipment; and brushless motors.

