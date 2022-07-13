MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 185 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after purchasing an additional 885,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,910,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,859,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,423,543,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,534,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.59. 57,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.