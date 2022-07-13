MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 1,980 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.65. 279,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,309,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

