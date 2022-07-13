MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,425 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,510 ($29.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

