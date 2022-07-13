MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.85. 31,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.