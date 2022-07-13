MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 1.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 93,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FDX stock traded down $5.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.85. 31,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,246. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.
In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FedEx Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.