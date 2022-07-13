MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $925,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

QCOM stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.11. 275,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,547,126. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

