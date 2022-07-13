MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.3% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,436,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,058,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

