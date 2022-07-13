Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.76. 100,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,885,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89.
Marin Software Company Profile (NYSE:MRIN)
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marin Software (MRIN)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.