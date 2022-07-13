Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of MMC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.83. 2,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,277. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after acquiring an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 963,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 732,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,858,000 after acquiring an additional 158,748 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

