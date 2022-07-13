MASQ (MASQ) Price Hits $0.0486 on Exchanges

MASQ (MASQ) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. MASQ has a market cap of $1.24 million and $89,648.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0486 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MASQ has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00101307 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00170617 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.