Matrix AI Network Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $51,818.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

