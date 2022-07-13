MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 88,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 968,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 143,853 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

