Meme Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00209500 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000259 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00497922 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.