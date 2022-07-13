Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,751 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $93.60 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $236.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

