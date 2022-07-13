Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 311,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.