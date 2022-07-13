Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $156.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 311,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,436. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,251 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

