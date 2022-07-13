Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $164.49. The company had a trading volume of 344,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,109,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.18 and its 200-day moving average is $222.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

