Metronome Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003545 BTC on major exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $28,904.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00171643 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,222,421 coins and its circulating supply is 14,077,847 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

