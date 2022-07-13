MIB Coin Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $162,953.99 and $35.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00062100 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013029 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,682,257 coins and its circulating supply is 166,380,329 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

