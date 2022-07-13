Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Trading Up 17.4%

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 116,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 42,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 15.29 and a current ratio of 15.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.76.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

