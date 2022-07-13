Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

