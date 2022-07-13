Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

BATS EFG opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

