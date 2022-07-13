Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $271,000 Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.07% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,412,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,945,000 after buying an additional 836,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 192,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $53.27.

