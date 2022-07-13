Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 4.6% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

