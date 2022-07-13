Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $701,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

