Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Makes New Investment in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ME. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of 23andMe by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in 23andMe by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at 2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.79. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 2.12 and a one year high of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.42.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

