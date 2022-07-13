Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 58.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period.

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

