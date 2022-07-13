Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Trading Down 3.6%

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 2,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Midwest from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get Midwest alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08.

Midwest ( NASDAQ:MDWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Midwest had a negative net margin of 44.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Analysts anticipate that Midwest Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in Midwest in the 4th quarter worth $1,749,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.