Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading Down 1.1%

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.05. 41,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 73,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

MIST has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.81.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul F. Truex acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

