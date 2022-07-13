Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.46

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 1412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 23.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 106,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at $2,063,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.