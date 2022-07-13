MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 13th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and $6.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00010536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00209274 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000155 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00512074 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,849,958 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

