Mina Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Mina has a market cap of $373.55 million and $17.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00099813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00172001 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 586,715,957 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.