MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $176,529.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,074.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.88 or 0.05352002 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00028524 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00245377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00620408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00503760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070706 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.