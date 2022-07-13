MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $197,824.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,108.51 or 0.05500090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025919 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00244386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00614229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00071040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00503478 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

