Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.63 and last traded at $63.27. 8,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,268,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.17.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,388,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 388,101 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 353,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $23,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,899,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

