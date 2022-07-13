Mithril (MITH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.01 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and $4.01 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009360 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00214365 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.