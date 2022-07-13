Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.10. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 18,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

