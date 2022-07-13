Mogul Productions Price Tops $0.0164 on Major Exchanges (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, Mogul Productions has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mogul Productions coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Mogul Productions has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Mogul Productions Profile

Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul

Mogul Productions Coin Trading

