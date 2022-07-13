Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to Neutral by Redburn Partners

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

TAP stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $52.06.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 252,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 187,937 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 703,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 42,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

