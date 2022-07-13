MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Lessened by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. MP Materials accounts for approximately 3.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $91,789,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MP Materials by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after purchasing an additional 253,712 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3,380.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 232,188 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,220,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter valued at about $11,871,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of MP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.88. 24,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.