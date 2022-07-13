Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €300.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($300.00) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

MUV2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($305.00) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($238.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($255.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €260.00 ($260.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($245.00) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of MUV2 traded up €2.20 ($2.20) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €223.10 ($223.10). The company had a trading volume of 294,923 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €223.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €241.92. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52 week low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a 52 week high of €198.95 ($198.95).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

