Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 368,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,327. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

