Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 87.8% in June

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 368,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,327. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.60. Murata Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.
About Murata Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murata Manufacturing (MRAAY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.