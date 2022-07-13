MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

MYR Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 52,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,905. MYR Group has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.68.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

