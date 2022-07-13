MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.78

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.78, but opened at $11.33. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 457 shares trading hands.
MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $942.06 million, a P/E ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
