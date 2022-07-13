National Bank Financial Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$140.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Desjardins lowered their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.97. 41,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,007. TFI International has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,409,000 after buying an additional 577,450 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.