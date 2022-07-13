National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 1.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.15% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. 376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,997. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

