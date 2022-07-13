Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $2 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its 200 day moving average is $103.51. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

