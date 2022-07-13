Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Purchases Shares of 2,650 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.