NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.34

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and traded as high as $40.12. NEC shares last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

